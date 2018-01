Senate Confirms Lockheed Exec As Pentagon Policy Chief

Law360, Nashville (January 3, 2018, 8:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday easily confirmed Lockheed Martin Corp. executive John Rood as the U.S. Department of Defense’s top policy official, despite concerns raised by some lawmakers over his ties to the defense giant.



Senators confirmed Rood, a missile defense and arms proliferation expert, as undersecretary of defense for policy on an 81-7 vote, with several senators absent. In his new post, Rood will develop defense and national security policy and serve as the principal adviser to the Pentagon’s civilian leaders on policy-related matters....

