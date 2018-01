Shearman Guides Liberty Global In Latin American Spinoff

Law360, Washington (January 3, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- Publicly traded telecommunications giant Liberty Global PLC recently completed the spinoff of its Latin American operations with help from lawyers at Shearman & Sterling LLP, the firm said Wednesday, with holders of a former tracking stock now possessing shares in an independent company.



Liberty, a U.S. holding company mostly owned by businessman John Malone with subsidiaries across the globe, has replaced three share classes designed to move with its business in the Caribbean and Latin America with shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The new shares...

