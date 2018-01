Toisa's $42.5M Bankruptcy Deal With Hyundai Approved

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:00 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge signed an order Tuesday approving a settlement between Toisa Ltd. and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. that resolves a shipbuilding dispute and adds $42.5 million to the shipping company's bankrupt estate, which is looking to negotiate a Chapter 11 exit plan in the near term.



Toisa, the bankrupt operator of a fleet of offshore oil service vessels, received approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman to settle a contract dispute with Hyundai’s shipbuilding division, requiring the sides to waive claims against...

