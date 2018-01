Academi Broke Clear Terms Of State Dept. Deals, GAO Says

Law360, Nashville (January 3, 2018, 6:57 PM EST) -- Security contractor Academi failed to follow clear bidding requirements on two U.S. Department of State antiterrorism task orders worth around $270 million, meaning its offers were properly rejected despite being cheaper than the winning bidder, the GAO said in a decision made public Wednesday.



The State Department was clear that course-level prices set out under an overarching contract for antiterrorism training services would be used as ceiling prices for related task orders, meaning it had reasonably excluded Academi Training Center LLC from consideration for two task orders...

To view the full article, register now.