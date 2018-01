Water Chemicals Exec Cops To Bid-Rigging Scheme In NJ

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 6:50 PM EST) -- A former water treatment chemicals executive on Wednesday admitted to his role in a bid-rigging scheme that eliminated competition for sales of a chemical used by municipalities and pulp and paper companies throughout the United States, according to federal prosecutors.



Brian C. Steppig, the former director of sales and marketing for an unnamed Lafayette, Indiana-based water treatment chemicals manufacturer, appeared in New Jersey federal court in Newark and copped to one count of a Sherman Act violation. Steppig had agreed with competitors not to compete for...

