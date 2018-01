NJ Hospital Tech Dodges Med Mal Suit Over Boy's MRI Scan

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 3, 2018, 8:41 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division has refused to revive a medical malpractice action against an MRI technician over a brain scan that allegedly left a boy disabled, concluding that the child and his parents failed to present the requisite expert evidence of the hospital worker's negligence.



A three-judge appellate panel on Dec. 27 found that a trial court properly granted summary judgment in favor of Leonard Bacino, because Michael King and his parents did not provide expert testimony as to whether Bacino had a duty to...

