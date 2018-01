Broadcasters Praise, Newspapers Pan Online Notice Proposal

Law360, Los Angeles (January 3, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- Broadcasters backed proposed rule changes that would allow them to post required notices online instead of in newspapers, but a publisher argued the move would make it harder for consumers to find the information, according to comments filed with the Federal Communications Commission.



In a flurry of responses posted Dec. 29, three groups weighed in on a plan to allow broadcast licensees of certain community television stations to replace public notices about ancillary or supplementary services in local newspapers with posts on government and broadcasters’ websites....

