Ex-NSA Contractor Will Admit To Hoarding Secret Docs

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 6:27 PM EST) -- A former National Security Agency contractor accused of amassing a heap of classified information at his home over two decades has agreed to plead guilty to a single felony charge, according to court papers filed Wednesday in Maryland federal court.



Harold Martin, 52, will plead guilty to one count of willful retention of national defense information, but has yet to strike a full plea deal with authorities to resolve the total 20 charges he faced after his 2016 arrest, the U.S. Department of Justice said....

