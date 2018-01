4th Circ. Hands Worker Benefit Plan $5.5M From Former Fund

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- An employee benefit fund affiliated with Unite Here that previously included employees from a West Virginia resort must transfer more than $5 million in excess assets to a new benefit plan the hotel set up, the Fourth Circuit ruled Wednesday, noting the trial court reached the same decision on the wrong legal grounds.



A three-judge panel ruled that U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger was right to determine that Unite Here Health and its co-defendants — which include an employee welfare health plan known as HEREIU...

To view the full article, register now.