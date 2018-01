3rd Circ. Affirms CSL's Win In Employee Retaliation Suit

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:31 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday clarified that an employee who says she was subjected to a hostile work environment after raising concerns about off-label marketing must prove this was her sole reason for quitting, upholding a jury verdict in favor of CSL Behring LLC in the ex-worker's retaliation suit.



The three-judge panel’s decision dealt a blow to Marie DiFiore, an ex-CSL Behring executive who challenged a jury instruction that her False Claims Act retaliation claim — which stemmed from allegations regarding the biotechnical company’s marketing practices...

