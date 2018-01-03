Expert Analysis

PTAB Deals A Crippling Blow To Sovereign Immunity

By Desmond O'Sullivan January 3, 2018, 4:37 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:37 PM EST) -- Patent Trial and Appeal Board Chief Judge David Ruschke recently dealt sovereign immunity a crippling blow.[1] Although Judge Ruschke confirmed that Eleventh Amendment immunity does apply to sovereign actors, he held that when a sovereign actor files a patent infringement lawsuit, immunity is waived. [2] Given that 80 percent of inter partes reviews involve patents in parallel litigation,[3] Judge Ruschke’s order markedly blunts sovereign immunity strategies.

Judge Ruschke’s opinion was given in an order denying a motion to dismiss for sovereign immunity. This article (1) describes...
