Calif. Vineyard Developers Sued Over Salamanders' Habitat

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:47 PM EST) -- California River Watch sued on Wednesday a group of vineyard developers for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act by engaging in destructive agricultural practices that harm the California tiger salamander on their property.

The developers — Lee P. Martinelli, Lee P. Martinelli Jr., Carolyn Martinelli, Nuptial Bird Properties LLC and Zia Gia Properties LLC — filed for and received permits to convert 9.8 acres of their property into vineyards in 2014, River Watch’s complaint said. The environmental group said the developers did not obtain permits that...
Case Information

Case Title

California River Watch v. Martinelli et al


Case Number

3:18-cv-00030

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Judge

William H. Orrick

Date Filed

January 3, 2018

Government Agencies

