Judge Erred In Detainee's Competency Review, 9th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 9:38 PM EST) -- An immigration judge failed to appropriately and completely evaluate the competence of a detainee who seeks to cancel his removal, the Ninth Circuit held on Wednesday as it revived the case.



The appellate court panel remanded the case to the Board of Immigration Appeals so it can kick it further down to an immigration judge, holding that a June 2015 competency evaluation for Henri Calderon-Rodriguez was based in part on old and incomplete documents, according to the opinion.



Part of the immigration judge’s evaluation was based...

