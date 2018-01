DOJ Accepting Apps For Tribal Safety Improvement Grants

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday said that recognized tribes and Alaska Native governments can start applying for safety improvement grants that will fund a range of initiatives from improving juvenile justice to increasing victim assistance, so long as the applications are in by March 20.



The DOJ announced that it is accepting grant applications from qualifying native groups for this year's Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation. Under the CTAS, tribes only need to submit one application even if they are seeking funds in several of...

