GN Netcom Denied New Trial In $600M Antitrust Row

Law360, Washington (January 3, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Wednesday nixed a bid by Jabra headphones parent GN Netcom Inc. to revive a $600 million antitrust suit against rival Plantronics Inc., rejecting claims that evidentiary decisions in the underlying case deprived GN of a fair trial.



U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark rejected GN’s claims that its rights were prejudiced by the court’s treatment of evidence a former Plantronics sales head ordered staff to delete emails relevant to the case, calling the spoliation-related evidence that GN claims should have been presented...

To view the full article, register now.