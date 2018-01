Motel 6 Gave Guest Info To ICE, Wash. AG Says

Law360, Los Angeles (January 3, 2018, 10:17 PM EST) -- Motel 6 locations in Washington voluntarily gave lists of guests, including names and private information, to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over at least two years, according to a suit filed Wednesday by the Evergreen State’s attorney general alleging consumer protection and discrimination law violations.



Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said that at least six Motel 6 locations across the state shared personal information of guests without a warrant, leading to at least six people being detained by ICE. The company’s privacy policy assures customers that...

