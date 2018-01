Manafort Sues DOJ, Seeking To Topple Special Counsel

Law360, Washington (January 3, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- Paul Manafort, indicted former campaign manager to President Donald Trump, has taken aim at the special counsel spearheading the investigation into the Trump campaign, arguing in a D.C. federal suit filed Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice violated the law, and asking a judge to set aside the indictment and the order to appoint the special counsel.



Manafort, who alongside his longtime deputy Richard W. Gates III is currently fighting charges of money laundering, conspiracy, hiding offshore accounts and failing to file as a foreign...

To view the full article, register now.