Relator Can't Sue Gov't For FCA Settlement, 11th Circ. Rules

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower’s suit seeking part of a “secret” government settlement that ended allegations from a False Claims Act suit over allegedly defective grenades brought by the same whistleblower, saying the government has sovereign immunity.



A three-judge panel said John D. King could not sue the government for money damages for allegedly agreeing to secretly settle claims that King brought in his original 2008 qui tam suit, as the government has not waived its sovereign immunity.



“King wants to sue...

