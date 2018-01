Omnicare Deemed Joint Employer In Drivers' Wage Suit

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 10:09 PM EST) -- Omnicare Inc. and a delivery service contractor jointly employ a group of drivers under the Fourth Circuit's year-old joint employment standard, a West Virginia federal judge ruled Wednesday, opening the door for the drivers to hold the pharmaceutical company liable for purported wage violations.



U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger granted partial summary judgment to plaintiff Eric Young, who claimed that Omnicare and various other defendants illegally misclassified him and more than 200 similarly situated workers as independent contractors to avoid paying them proper wages for...

To view the full article, register now.