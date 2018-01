Live Nation Concert Injury Insurance Battle Split In Two

Law360, Los Angeles (January 3, 2018, 9:58 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal court Wednesday opted to first decide whether Secura Insurance must defend and indemnify Live Nation in litigation over alleged injuries at a Kentucky concert before addressing the venue operator's bad faith claim against the insurer, saying a ruling in Secura's favor on coverage would likely defeat the bad faith count.



Live Nation Worldwide Inc. is pursuing a ruling that Secura must provide the company full coverage in the underlying action, under a policy issued to the company's security contractor for the Louisville, Kentucky,...

To view the full article, register now.