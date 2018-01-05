Seyfarth Nabs Former FordHarrison Int'l Employment Atty
Daniel E. Waldman has joined Seyfarth's international employment law practice group, where he will continue handling complex transactions crossing jurisdictions, including overseas mergers and acquisitions. Waldman, whose work includes advising companies ranging from startups to Fortune 100 household names on a variety of issues — including post-Brexit employment issues — represents companies across industries....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login