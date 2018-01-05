Seyfarth Nabs Former FordHarrison Int'l Employment Atty

By Christopher Crosby

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:03 PM EST) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP said Wednesday it has hired a former FordHarrison LLP international employment attorney with experience counseling multinational clients about their cross-border labor force needs as a partner in New York. 

Daniel E. Waldman has joined Seyfarth's international employment law practice group, where he will continue handling complex transactions crossing jurisdictions, including overseas mergers and acquisitions. Waldman, whose work includes advising companies ranging from startups to Fortune 100 household names on a variety of issues — including post-Brexit employment issues — represents companies across industries....
