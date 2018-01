BASF Digs For Damages Docs In Asbestos Fraud Dispute

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 2:30 PM EST) -- BASF Catalysts LLC urged a New Jersey federal court Wednesday to compel a proposed class accusing the company’s subsidiary Engelhard Corp. of concealing the presence of asbestos in talc products to respond to discovery requests about damages and class certification, rejecting the plaintiffs’ argument the request is premature.



BASF argued that, with the deposition phase of discovery approaching, the company has a right to information about alleged damages and supporting evidence for a class certification bid. The proposed class of people allegedly injured by asbestos in...

