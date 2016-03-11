9th Circ. Won't Rethink Costco's Win In Apotex Origin Case

By Steven Trader

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 4:43 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit decided on Wednesday that it would not reconsider a man’s now-dismissed lawsuit against Costco over the country of origin of generic Lipitor he obtained at the wholesaler’s pharmacy.

A three-judge panel in May had affirmed summary judgment in favor of Costco, unpersuaded by Joel Joseph’s arguments that the label of drugmaker Apotex’s version of atorvastatin he bought from the wholesaler lacked a country-of-origin marking, and that he was misled by its listing of Apotex USA as the manufacturer.

Instead, the Ninth Circuit upheld...
Case Information

Case Title

Joel Joseph v. COSTCO, et al


Case Number

16-55370

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4370 Other Fraud

Date Filed

March 11, 2016

