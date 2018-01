Paralyzed Girl's Family Tells 5th Circ. Damages Cap Wrong

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 3:15 PM EST) -- The parents of a teenage girl who was paralyzed after allegedly waiting seven hours for an MRI asked the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday to reverse a lower court order limiting damages to the suit, arguing that since the scan was allegedly delayed for administrative reasons, the state’s limit on medical malpractice damages doesn’t apply.



Gregory and Michelle Scott, who sued Northern Louisiana Medical Center on behalf of their daughter, told the appellate court that the district judge was wrong to assume that their claim under the...

