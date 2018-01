Taylor Swift Seeks To Shake 'Shake It Off' Copyright Suit

Law360, San Jose (January 4, 2018, 4:03 PM EST) -- Pop star Taylor Swift, Sony ATV and Universal Music Group struck back Wednesday at two songwriters who allege that the singer's chart topper "Shake It Off" steals lyrics from their 2001 song, calling the claim “frivolous” and saying that copyright doesn’t protect short phrases such as "playas gonna play and haters gonna hate."



In their motion to have the suit dismissed, the music companies and Swift argue that songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler don’t have a tenable claim since the allegedly copied lyrics are not...

To view the full article, register now.