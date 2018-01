Objector To $130M Citi Libor Deal Pegs Damages At $24B

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 3:19 PM EST) -- Citigroup Inc.’s proposed $130 million settlement of a class action over its manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate has drawn an objection from the Virgin Islands Public Finance Authority, which seeks a better deal because it claims the damages are around $24 billion.



The authority said in a letter filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court that the deal gave Citi too much credit for its willingness to settle early and its agreement to cooperate. Its lawyers at Arent Fox LLP said Citi was more...

