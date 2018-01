11th Circ. Affirms Convictions In $64M Medicare Fraud

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:12 PM EST) -- Four people facing years in prison for their roles in a $64 million Medicare fraud scheme have failed to overturn their convictions at the Eleventh Circuit, as the court on Wednesday affirmed all aspects of the jury’s and the lower court’s decisions.



Roger Rousseau, Doris Crabtree, Liliana Marks and Angela Salafia argued that double jeopardy, insufficient evidence and numerous errors by the trial judge meant they should not have been convicted for overbilling Medicare from 2004 to 2011. All four worked at Health Care Solutions Network...

