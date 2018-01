Fla. Worker Seeks New Trial In Car Wash FLSA Suit

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 7:07 PM EST) -- A former car wash worker who said he was paid illegally low wages asked a Florida federal court on Wednesday for a new trial after a December loss in which a jury found that his employers' tip-credit practice was acceptable under the Fair Labor Standards Act.



Jaime Arcila, who brought the collective action against Aventura Finest Hand Carwash And Service At The Mall Inc., Aventura Finest Carwash And Service Inc., and two individuals, asked the court for a retrial after a jury ruled in mid-December that...

