Exxon, Lockheed Settle $16M Asbestos Litigation Bill Dispute

Law360, Houston (January 4, 2018, 2:51 PM EST) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp. have reached a confidential agreement to settle a dispute over who is responsible for covering $16 million in costs associated with asbestos lawsuits stemming from a product line the oil giant acquired from the defense contractor in 1963, the companies announced Wednesday.



The companies' filing in Texas federal court brings an end to the lawsuit Exxon filed against Lockheed in April 2016. Exxon was seeking a declaratory judgment that it had no responsibility to cover the asbestos litigation bills...

To view the full article, register now.