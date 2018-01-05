Post & Schell Adds Pa. Construction Pro To Practice Group
Paul A. Logan specializes in complex construction litigation, commercial litigation, real estate development and other areas, and the firm said it expected him to benefit clients in areas such as regulatory compliance, construction procurement, contracting and other construction-related issues.
“The addition of Paul Logan continues a strategic expansion by the firm in the commercial construction and...
