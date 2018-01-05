Post & Schell Adds Pa. Construction Pro To Practice Group

By Emma Cueto

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 6:39 PM EST) -- A founding shareholder at Powell Trachtman has joined Post & Schell's Philadelphia office as a principal in its construction, government contracts and surety law practice group, the firm announced Wednesday.

Paul A. Logan specializes in complex construction litigation, commercial litigation, real estate development and other areas, and the firm said it expected him to benefit clients in areas such as regulatory compliance, construction procurement, contracting and other construction-related issues.

“The addition of Paul Logan continues a strategic expansion by the firm in the commercial construction and...
