Lead Attys Named For Massive Opioid MDL

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Thursday approved lead attorneys and an elaborate legal support team to litigate a gargantuan case against painkiller manufacturers and distributors blamed for the nation’s opioid crisis.



U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster endorsed a complex organizational structure for lawyers representing a variety of plaintiffs — including government entities, hospitals and unions — that are suing the who’s who of Big Pharma. The multidistrict litigation — a consolidation of more than 200 suits — alleges reckless sales of highly addictive prescription drugs...

