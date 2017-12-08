Lead Attys Named For Massive Opioid MDL

By Jeff Overley

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Thursday approved lead attorneys and an elaborate legal support team to litigate a gargantuan case against painkiller manufacturers and distributors blamed for the nation’s opioid crisis.

U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster endorsed a complex organizational structure for lawyers representing a variety of plaintiffs — including government entities, hospitals and unions — that are suing the who’s who of Big Pharma. The multidistrict litigation — a consolidation of more than 200 suits — alleges reckless sales of highly addictive prescription drugs...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

In Re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation


Case Number

1:17-md-02804

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Dan Aaron Polster(MDL2804

Date Filed

December 8, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular