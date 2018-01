Calif.'s LightBay Capital Raises $615M In First Fund

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 1:27 PM EST) -- Los Angeles-based, middle market-minded private equity firm LightBay Capital said Thursday it has raised $615 million in its oversubscribed premiere fund, after blowing past a $450 million goal thanks to investments from insurers, pension plans and firm professionals alike.



According to Thursday’s announcement, LightBay began soliciting investments for the fund, LightBay Investment Partners LP, in April. Foundations, family offices and funds of funds also invested in the debut fund.



“The flexibility of our capital base enables us to invest in high-quality companies in all market environments,...

To view the full article, register now.