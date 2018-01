Law360's The Week in Discipline

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:24 PM EST) -- An Ohio lawyer caught making misrepresentations as a defendant in an extortion case and a Kansas attorney who cut unethical side deals with a client lead Law360’s The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar.



Ohio



A Youngstown lawyer got a stayed suspension for making misrepresentations in court as he faced charges that he’d tried to extort his own client.



The state Supreme Court order for Scott Cochran goes back to 2012 and his work for Charles...

To view the full article, register now.