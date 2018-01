DOL Floats Lower Bar For Forming 'Association Health Plans'

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 3:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday issued a proposed rule that would let more employers avoid stricter rules for small group and individual insurance plans under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by joining together to form so-called association health plans.



The rule, directed by an October executive order, would let businesses in the same industry or geographic area form health care associations subject to ERISA’s looser restrictions on health plans serving large groups of workers, even across state lines.



“The department is proposing for...

