Ex-Partner Sues NJ Firm Over Unpaid Retirement Benefits

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 4, 2018, 3:18 PM EST) -- A onetime partner with Hack Piro O'Day Merklinger Wallace & McKenna PA has launched a lawsuit against the firm and his former colleagues in New Jersey state court alleging the firm has misused retirement plan funds and failed to pay him annual benefits.



Peter T. Melnyk, who retired from the firm in 2006, asserted that Hack Piro and related defendants have not made any annual benefit payments to him in recent years and that they misappropriated plan assets, including by using funds for lump-sum payments to...

