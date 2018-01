DOD Shakes Up Background Checks In Takeover

Law360, Washington (January 4, 2018, 12:06 PM EST) -- The National Background Investigations Bureau is barely a year old but already, the agency charged with background checks government-wide is losing the bulk of its responsibilities to the U.S. Department of Defense, and contractors are sure to feel the fallout.



President Donald Trump ensured the shakeup Dec. 12 when he signed the $700 billion National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018. Section 925 of that legislation requires the Pentagon’s industrial security unit, the Defense Security Service, to take over all DOD-related background checks for military...

To view the full article, register now.