ITC To Look Into Nintendo, Others’ Graphics Processors

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- The International Trade Commission will be instituting an investigation into graphics processors from Nintendo and other companies in response to a complaint filed by technology firm ZiiLabs alleging violations of the Tariff Act of 1930, according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Friday.



The commission said it is seeking comments from the proposed respondents, members of the public and other interested parties on any public interest issues raised by ZiiLabs Inc. Ltd.’s Dec. 29 complaint, which alleges that Nintendo and a slew of...

