AT&T Sues Ill. Phone Co. For Failing To Pay For Facilities

By Hannah Meisel

Law360, Springfield (January 4, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- AT&T hit its client Mediacom Telephony of Illinois with a lawsuit in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, alleging the Mediacom subsidiary failed to pay it for facilities and equipment for 911 services.

Since 2009, AT&T and Mediacom have been partnered under an interconnection agreement, or ICA, through which AT&T provided Mediacom "dedicated facilities" and "trunks" for Mediacom's emergency call services in Illinois, according to the complaint. The "facilities" — high-capacity pipes that carry voice and data communications — plus the "trunks" filled with communications lines that...
Case Information

Case Title

Illinois Bell Telelphone Company v. Mediacom Telephony of Illinois, LLC


Case Number

1:18-cv-00050

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

190(Contract: Other)

Judge

Honorable Matthew F. Kennelly

Date Filed

January 3, 2018

Companies

