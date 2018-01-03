AT&T Sues Ill. Phone Co. For Failing To Pay For Facilities

Law360, Springfield (January 4, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- AT&T hit its client Mediacom Telephony of Illinois with a lawsuit in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, alleging the Mediacom subsidiary failed to pay it for facilities and equipment for 911 services.



Since 2009, AT&T and Mediacom have been partnered under an interconnection agreement, or ICA, through which AT&T provided Mediacom "dedicated facilities" and "trunks" for Mediacom's emergency call services in Illinois, according to the complaint. The "facilities" — high-capacity pipes that carry voice and data communications — plus the "trunks" filled with communications lines that...

