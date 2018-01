US Trustee Says Seadrill Skimps On Ch. 11 Plan Details

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 6:30 PM EST) -- Offshore oil rig operator Seadrill Ltd. should be required to update the solicitation ballots for its proposed Chapter 11 reorganization plan because the company has misclassified claims and left out pertinent information, the federal government's bankruptcy watchdog said in a Wednesday court filing.



Seadrill’s so-called disclosure statement for its proposed plan to restructure more than $8 billion in funded debt does not allow creditors to “make an informed decision whether to accept, reject or object to the plan,” according to an attorney for acting U.S. Trustee...

