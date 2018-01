Shipping Co.'s $800K Award For Canceled Cow Shipment OK'd

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 4:41 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday confirmed a nearly $800,000 award issued to a shipping company following a dispute with a Turkish importer over a canceled dairy cow shipment, adopting a magistrate judge's recommendation that the importer's owners should be held liable for paying the award.



Prams Water Shipping Co. Inc. won the award against Batca Global AS after an arbitration panel concluded that the Turkish company's reasons for canceling a 2012 cow shipment to Turkey were "plainly misleading." Prams filed the lawsuit to confirm the...

To view the full article, register now.