Sport Court Won’t Rule On Russian Bobsled, Skeleton Ban

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 3:19 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday said that it does not have the authority to address the decision by an International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation panel overturning provisional suspensions for several Russian athletes, allowing them to compete in IBSF events until a full investigation is complete.



The athletes — four skeleton competitors and three bobsledders — received suspensions from the IBSF following bans from Olympic competitions over doping infractions, but were spared further punishment after the CAS said it would not rule on the...

