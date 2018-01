Janssen Gets $5.6M Verdict Tossed In Calif. Appeals Court

Law360, Los Angeles (January 4, 2018, 5:49 PM EST) -- A California appellate panel reversed a $5.6 million jury verdict against Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday, telling the mother of a man who died after participating in a drug trial for an antipsychotic medication that the company could not be held liable for the study physician’s malpractice.



Marion Liu, mother of Leo Liu, had been awarded the damages in October 2015 after alleging her then-25-year-old son, a schizophrenic, had enrolled in a human drug trial for Risperdal with Janssen Research and Development LLC...

