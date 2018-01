VA To Take Steps To Speed Up Health Provider Payments

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 4, 2018, 6:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday that it will make technology upgrades to streamline the process for paying health care providers and deploy so-called “rapid response teams” to settle unpaid claims, among other steps designed to improve the timing of payments.



Those initiatives were among the short- and long-term measures unveiled by the department in its effort to address delayed payments to community providers for the services they provide to former servicemembers as part of the Veterans Choice Program.



“It is vital to the...

