7th Circ. Affirms Prison Staff's Win In Birth Injury Med Mal Suit

Law360, Chicago (January 4, 2018, 7:47 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling that the U.S. Marshals Service and Illinois prison officials couldn't be held liable for permanent disabilities a pregnant inmate's child suffered during birth, saying the child's father hadn't proven the prison medical staff's allegedly negligent care was "willful."



The unanimous three-judge panel said the state’s Tort Immunity Act protects the Jerome Combs Detention Center medical staff named in a suit brought by John Lipsey, the child's father, unless their allegedly negligent care was willful and wanton,...

