Top 3 Groups Lobbying The FCC

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 4:47 PM EST) -- The last month of 2017 was a busy one for lobbyists and telecom attorneys as the Federal Communications Commission voted to overturn its 2015 net neutrality rules and teed up further review of its media ownership rules, among other changes.



In the last four weeks, the FCC received 242 ex parte filings, which are lobbying-focused communications from companies and organizations that largely detail conversations and meetings with agency staffers.



Some of the recent comments reflect a focus on the net neutrality proposal, on which the commission...

To view the full article, register now.