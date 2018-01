Ex-LA Drug Counselor Wins $4.5M In Disability Bias Case

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:06 PM EST) -- A California jury recently awarded more than $4.5 million to a former counselor at a Los Angeles addiction services nonprofit that fired her while she was on leave for depression, her attorney said Thursday.



The jury had found last week that Asian American Drug Abuse Program Inc. owed worker Della Hill about $1.9 million in economic damages for firing her rather than accommodating her disability. And the jurors on Tuesday tacked on about $2.67 million in punitive damages.



“It means the world to our client,” Hill's...

