Judge Rips Feds Over Bailed Man's ICE Lockup, Nixes Case

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:28 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge threw out a money laundering case Wednesday against a foreign man who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after he made bail, saying that the government “can’t have it both ways” by putting someone freed on bond into ICE custody.



Chief U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry ripped the federal government for a “failure of coordination” between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, that she said jeopardizes the ability of the U.S....

To view the full article, register now.