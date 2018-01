Judge Seeks Simplified Claims Process In Health Net Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (January 4, 2018, 8:53 PM EST) -- A California judge on Thursday held off on approving a class settlement between Health Net of California Inc. and around 15,000 customers who say they were misled into visiting more expensive out-of-network providers, urging the parties to simplify the process whereby class members submit claims for reimbursement.



After about an hour of discussion of the proposed deal, which has no set monetary value but aims to give refunds to an estimated 15,000 consumers, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kenneth Freeman told counsel to provide an amended...

To view the full article, register now.