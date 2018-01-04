Citibank Pays $70M Penalty On Money Laundering Compliance

By Cara Salvatore

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 9:01 PM EST) -- Citibank has paid a $70 million civil penalty after it was accused of failing to keep its 2012 promises to shape up the bank's anti-money-laundering program, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday.

The nation's fourth-largest bank "has not achieved compliance" with a 2012 order mandating better reporting of suspicious activity and continues to have problems with compliance protocols, the OCC said.
