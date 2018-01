FCC Says Reversal Of Main Studio Rule Takes Effect Jan. 8

Law360, Los Angeles (January 4, 2018, 8:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday that its decision to eliminate a regulation requiring broadcasters to maintain offices in their community of license, known as the main studio rule, would take effect Jan. 8, a little more than two months after the agency voted to nix the rule.



Originally enacted in 1939 to make sure the public had access to local news providers, the main studio rule mandated that every AM, FM and TV station keep a full-time office within 25 miles of the main community...

